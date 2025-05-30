Carlos Santana teams with Mexican band Grupo Frontera for new single

Carlos Santana has teamed with Mexican band Grupo Frontera for a new track, "Me Retiro," described as a "heartbreak story" they expect to become the "ultimate multigenerational anthem of despair."

"When I hear the music and lyrics of this song, it’s about healing people, sharing light, love, and joy with them," the legendary guitarist shares. "To me, this music is meant to uplift our spirits and align our motives, purpose and intentions toward the highest good of life, people and the planet."

"Me Retiro" is available now via digital outlets.

Talking about working with Grupo Frontera, Santana offers, "It feels beautiful to share with them; this is just the beginning because we're going to do more things in the future. We're achieving something multidimensional—we want a South American tour, a Latino Woodstock."

Santana is getting ready to hit the road once again. The European leg of his Oneness tour kicks off June 9 in Lodz, Poland. He returns to the U.S. for the latest stint of his Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues on Sept. 17. A complete list of dates can be found at Santana.com.

