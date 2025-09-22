Carlos Santana announces 2026 Las Vegas residency dates

Carlos Santana performs in concert at Real Jardín Botánico Alfonso XIII during Noches Del Botanico music festival on July 29, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Mariano Regidor/Redferns)

Carlos Santana has announced the 2026 dates for his Las Vegas residency.

The rocker has confirmed 16 new shows for his ongoing An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live residency, happening in January, February and May at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

The new dates kick off Jan 21 and wrap May 24.

Citi and fan club presales kick off Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, with tickets for all new shows going on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

The announcement of the 2026 dates comes as Santana is set to return to the venue for a new round of shows this month. His next residency date is happening Wednesday.

A complete list of dates can be found at Santana.com.

