Bush announces greatest hits tour

Bush has announced a U.S. tour celebrating the band's greatest hits.

The summer outing launches July 26 in Bend, Oregon, and wraps up September 15 in Los Angeles. Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell will provide support, as will Candlebox, who launched a farewell tour in 2023.

Tickets will be available on presale beginning Tuesday, January 16, at noon ET, followed by the general onsale on Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m. local time. A select amount of tickets will be sold for just $19.94 in honor of the release year of Bush's 1994 debut album, Sixteen Stone, which turns 30 in December.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BushOfficial.com.

Bush just put out a greatest hits compilation, Loaded, in November. Along with singles including "Glycerine," "Everything Zen," "Machinehead" and "Swallowed," the set includes the new song "Nowhere to Go but Everywhere."

For a preview of the tour, you can catch Bush perform "Glycerine" Tuesday on NBC's The Tonight Show.

