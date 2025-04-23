Bryan Adams announces Roll with the Punches North American tour

courtesy of Live Nation
By Jill Lances

Bryan Adams is coming to North America this fall.

The rocker just announced dates for the Roll with the Punches tour, named after his upcoming 16th studio album, which is expected out this year.

The tour will first hit Canada starting Sept. 11 in Kamloops, British Columbia, with U.S. dates, featuring Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo as special guests, kicking off Oct. 25 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and running through Nov. 26 in Minneapolis.

“I’m so thrilled to be announcing the North American leg of the Roll with the Punches Tour,” Adams shares. “We’ll be playing all the classics, some deep cuts, and sharing some brand-new tracks from the forthcoming album.”

A Citi presale kicks off April 29 at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting May 2 at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of dates can be found at BryanAdams.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!