Bryan Adams’ photography is the subject of new gallery exhibit

While Bryan Adams is best known for his music, he's also a skilled photographer — and now fans are getting a chance to see his latest work. The rocker will be the subject of a new exhibit, Bryan Adams in Colour, making its world premiere at the Atlas Gallery in Chicago on June 27 and running until August 12.

According to the announcement, the exhibit was inspired by the phrase "seeing things through rose-tinted glasses." It has him experimenting with multicolored plexiglass to share a new point of view of his catalog of portraits, including those of stars like Mick Jagger and Amy Winehouse.

The gallery notes it "adds even more to the sense of the celebrity appearing to be viewed as if behind a screen, at a distance from the viewer, but somehow also themselves trapped.”

More information on the exhibit can be found at atlasgallery.com.

As for his day job, Adams is currently on his So Happy It Hurts tour, with opener Joan Jett. The trek hits Phoenix, Arizona, on July 25. A complete list of dates can be found at bryanadams.com.

