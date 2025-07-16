Bryan Adams pleas for 'A Little More Understanding' on new 'Roll With the Punches' track

Bryan Adams is giving fans another taste of his upcoming album, Roll With the Punches, which will drop Aug. 29.

The Canadian rocker has just released the new tune "A Little More Understanding," with an accompanying video that has Adams performing while a bevy of beautiful people dance around him.

The track has Adams singing about folks finding common ground, saying in the chorus, “So you take a walk in my shoes/ And I’ll take a walk in your shoes/ I think it's time we choose a little more understanding.”

Roll With the Punches is Adams' first album since 2022's So Happy It Hurts. He's already released several tracks from the record, including the title track, "Make Up Your Mind" and "Never Let You Go."

Adams is set to celebrate the release with a series of intimate club shows in the U.K., kicking off Aug. 30 in Leeds and wrapping Sept. 3 in Kingston.

He'll launch a North American tour on Sept. 11 in Kamloops, British Columbia. U.S. dates, featuring Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo as special guests, begin Oct. 25 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and run through Nov. 26 in Minneapolis.

