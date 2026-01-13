Bryan Adams contributing three songs to animated film 'Charlie the Wonderdog'

Bryan Adams speaks at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, November, 2025 (Disney/Frank Micelotta)
By Jill Lances

Some new music from Bryan Adams is on the way.

The rocker announced that he's contributed three songs to the soundtrack of the new animated film Charlie the Wonderdog, with the tracks being released as an EP on Friday to coincide with the movie hitting theaters.

Charlie the Wonderdog centers on a family pooch, voiced by Owen Wilson, who becomes a superhero after gaining superpowers. He then must face off against a cat threatening to destroy humanity.

The EP is available for preorder now.

Adams is getting ready to hit the road. He'll kick off a tour of Japan on Jan. 26 in Tokyo, and then head to the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and more. A complete list of dates can be found at BryanAdams.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    The River is Turning 20!

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River