Bryan Adams announces European tour dates

Bryan Adams has announced dates for a new European tour.

The rocker is set to bring his Roll With The Punches tour to arenas in Europe this fall and winter, with the tour launching Sept. 27 in Riga, Latvia.

The tour will make stops in more than a dozen countries, including Germany, Netherlands, Spain and Portugal, before wrapping Dec. 19 in Athens, Greece.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at BryanAdams.com.

Adams is touring in support of his most recent album, Roll With the Punches, which he released in August. He is set to play in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Saturday. He also has dates booked in Brazil, Argentina and South Africa.

Adams will return to the U.S. for a series of acoustic shows at the Encore Theatre at the Wyn in Las Vegas, starting June 3.

In other Adams news … the rocker has released another acoustic Friday performance to YouTube. The latest is a stripped-down version of the Roll With the Punches track "Two Arms to Hold You."

