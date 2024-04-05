Bruce Springsteen’s treats LA crowd to surprises and the return of Patti Scialfa

Bruce Springsteen had a few surprises in store for his fans as he kicked off a two-night stand at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on Thursday, April 4, and they began right at the top of the show.

According to setlist.fm, The Boss led off the concert with a cover of the John Lee Hooker tune "Boom Boom," which was not only a tour debut, but the first time he's performed the song since 2016.

Another big surprise was the return of Springsteen’s wife, Patti Scialfa, who has been mostly absent from this tour.

Fan-shot footage posted to YouTube shows Springsteen introducing his better half by saying, "I'm happy to say my beautiful wife Patti Scialfa is in the house." They then launched into the Tunnel of Love track "Tougher Than the Rest," another tour debut, marking the first time they've performed the song with the E Street Band since 2016.

That was followed by a mostly acoustic version of “Fire,” also a first for this tour and the first performance of the song with the band since 2017.

And that wasn’t the end of the surprises. Later in the set, Springsteen took a sign request from the audience, performing his take on the traditional cajun song "Jole Blon," marking the first time he and the band performed the song since 2017.

Of course, there were plenty of hits for fans to enjoy, including "Born to Run," "Hungry Heart," "Thunder Road," and "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out."

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band return to the Kia Forum on Sunday, April 7, before heading to the East Coast for more dates. A complete list of shows can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

