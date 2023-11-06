Bruce Springsteen's 'Darkness on The Edge of Town' era captured in new book

TASCHEN

By Andrea Dresdale

The perfect holiday gift for the Bruce Springsteen fan in your life may end up costing you more than a ticket to see one of his shows in 2024.

Photographer Lynn Goldsmith, who dated Bruce in the '70s, has documented his Darkness on The Edge of Town era in a new book, which is being published this month. Because Goldsmith had inside access to Bruce and the E Street Band, she was able to capture him and the band in intimate moments, as well as moments when they, as Goldsmith writes, "left everything on the stage to create a musical performance that suggested the failures and glories of being human."

Springsteen writes in the book's foreword,  “These photos remain a record of a time when I truly played for my life, night after night.”

The lavish, 364-page hardcover book is a limited edition of only 1,978 copies, each numbered and signed by Goldsmith. You can order it now, but the bad news is that it costs $750.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

