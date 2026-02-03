Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Streets of Minneapolis’ debuts at #1 on the Digital Song Sales chart

Bruce Springsteen performs on stage as part of a concert in protest of federal agents in Minnesota at First Avenue in downtown Minneapolis on Friday, January 30, 2026. (Photo by Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Bruce Springsteen's new song "Streets of Minneapolis" is already making an impact on the charts.

Billboard reports that the protest song, which he released on Jan. 28, has debuted at #1 on the Digital Song Sales chart for the week ending Jan. 29. Luminate data shows the song had 16,000 downloads two days after being released.

The tune is now Springsteen’s first-ever #1 on the Digital Song Sales chart.

"Streets of Minneapolis" was written in response to what's been happening in Minnesota, including the fatal shootings of two protesters, Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

Springsteen performed it live for the first time on Friday, when he was a special guest at Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello's A Concert of Solidarity & Resistance to Defend Minnesota, which took place at the downtown Minneapolis venue First Ave.

"I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis," Springsteen wrote on Instagram when he released the song. "It's dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good."

