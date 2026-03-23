Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born in the U.S.A.’ highlights ACLU birthright citizenship ad

Bruce Springsteen is joining the American Civil Liberties Union's fight against Donald Trump’s attempt to do away with birthright citizenship.

The rocker has lent his iconic tune "Born in the U.S.A." to a new 30-second ad that debuted ahead of Supreme Court hearing arguments in a case challenging Trump's executive order attempting to alter the 14th Amendment, which grants anyone born in the U.S. to citizenship.

“We're reminding President Trump what it means to be born in the U.S.A.,” reads the ad’s description. “We're honored that the one and only Bruce Springsteen trusted us with use of his iconic anthem ahead of our landmark Supreme Court case Trump v. Barbara, where we’re challenging President Trump’s attempt to overturn birthright citizenship. The 14th Amendment speaks for itself.”

"Born in the U.S.A." is the perfect song to capture what's at stake in this Supreme Court case and how birthright citizenship is integral to America," Anthony D. Romero, executive director of the ACLU, tells Rolling Stone. "It's a song that tells the story of a Vietnam veteran returning home to an America he knew was neglecting its people. The song calls on our nation to live up to its ideals."

He adds, “Decades later, the song still reflects the struggle to hold onto the things that make us proud to be Americans today,” noting, “Even if you put the lyrics aside, the song basically makes you feel good. It makes you feel proud. It makes you feel bold. And that’s what our ad campaign captures.”

“Birthright citizenship is what makes America great, and we ought to be proud to defend it," he continues. “It’s a reminder that we all have a role to play in fighting for a nation that follows our democratic principles.”

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