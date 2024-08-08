Bruce Springsteen goes to "Atlantic City" with Zach Bryan at Philadelphia show

Gus Stewart/Redferns

By Andrea Dresdale

Bruce Springsteen was a surprise guest at Zach Bryan's Aug. 7 show at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field.

As captured in fan-shot video, the Boss joined Bryan for a rendition of his song "Atlantic City," from his 1982 album Nebraska, as well as for their duet "Sandpaper," from Bryan's current album The Great American Bar Scene.

The Lumineers were also special guests at the show, joining Bryan for the song "Spotless."  Springsteen and The Lumineers returned for Bryan's closing number, "Revival."

This was Springsteen's second guest appearance at a Zach Bryan concert: Back in March, Bruce joined the "Pink Skies" singer for "Sandpaper" -- then unreleased -- at a show in Brooklyn.

