Bruce Springsteen takes fans Inside 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums'

Bruce Springsteen is giving fans some insight into his upcoming box set with a 17-minute short film, Inside Tracks II: The Lost Albums.

"The Lost Albums are records that were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released," he says in the clip. "For one reason or another something I felt was missing from some of them, or they just didn't feel complete at the time." He adds, "I often read about myself in the '90s as having some lost period or something ... really I was working the whole time."

Tracks II includes seven albums that have never been released before -- LA Garage Sessions '83, Streets of Philadelphia Sessions, Faithless, Somewhere North of Nashville, Inyo, Twilight Hours and Perfect World -- and in the film Springsteen and essayist Erik Flanningan go through each one of them individually, as music from the records play in the background. The black and white film also features archival footage of Springsteen in the studio recording the albums.

Springsteen ends the video by teasing a follow-up to Tracks II.

"During Covid, the pandemic, where what I did for that period of time was I finished everything I had in my vault," he says. "So this is Tracks II: The Lost Albums, but there will be a Tracks III."

Tracks II: The Lost Albums will be released June 27. It is available for preorder now.

