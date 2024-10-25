Bruce Springsteen, James Taylor perform at Harris/Walz rallies

Bruce Springsteen continues to show his support of Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz, performing at Harris’ "When We Vote We Win" rally in Georgia Thursday night, which also featured President Barack Obama.

The Boss performed three songs at the rally — “The Promised Land,” “Land of Hope and Dreams” and “Dancing in the Dark” — and let those gathered know why the Democratic hopefuls have earned his vote.

“I want a president who reveres the constitution. Who does not threaten but wants to protect and guide our great democracy,” he said. “Who believes in the rule of law and the peaceful transfer of power. Who will fight for a woman’s right to choose and who wants to create a middle class economy that will serve all our citizens.”

“There is only one candidate in this election who holds those principles dear, Kamala Harris,” he added.

Springsteen argued that Harris is “running to be the 47th president of the United States, Donald Trump is running to be an American tyrant,” adding, “He does not understand this country, its history or what it means to be deeply American.”

But Springsteen wasn’t the only Rock & Roll Hall of Famer who came out in support of the Democratic ticket. James Taylor performed at Walz’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina, performing “You’ve Got A Friend” with his wife, Kim, and his son Henry.

Taylor was supposed to perform the same song at the Democratic National Convention, but his spot was cut for time.

