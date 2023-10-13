Bruce Springsteen reschedules Canadian tour dates

Manny Carabel/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band have rescheduled the Canadian leg of their 2023 tour.

The Boss will now head north of the border starting October 31, 2024, in Montreal, hitting Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Calgary and Edmonton before wrapping November 22 in Vancouver.

Tickets for the originally scheduled Canadian dates will be valid for the new shows. Refunds are available to those who can’t make the new dates.

In late September, Springsteen pushed all of his remaining 2023 dates to 2024 in order to give himself more time to recover from peptic ulcer disease. The tour is now set to resume March 19 in Phoenix, Arizona. A complete list of dates can be found at springsteen.net.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!