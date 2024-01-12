Bruce Springsteen adds 2013 Cardiff, Wales, show to Live Archives Series

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Bruce Springsteen has released the latest edition to his Live Archives Series: his July 23, 2013, concert at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

The show was part of the European leg of his Wrecking Ball tour, with Springsteen archivist Erik Flannigan calling it "a rambunctious romp loaded with rarities."

In addition to performances of classics like "Hungry Heart," "Born to Run," "Dancing in the Dark," "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out" and an acoustic "Thunder Road," the show featured the one and only performance of "TV Movie," from the Tracks box set, along with "Cynthia," "Summertime Blues" and "Tougher Than The Rest." There's also a cover of The Animals' "We Gotta Get Out Of This Place," featuring a guest appearance by The Animals' Eric Burdon.

The show is currently streaming exclusively on nugs.net, and is also available on CD and hi-res downloads.

And Bruce fans will soon get to see him back onstage where he belongs. He and The E Street Band are set to kick off their 2024 tour on Tuesday, March 19, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

