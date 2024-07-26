Bruce Springsteen aids in proposal at Wembley Stadium show

Bruce Springsteen helped one of his fans pop the question at his show at Wembley Stadium in London on Thursday.

Video posted to YouTube shows Bruce noticing a sign in the audience as he finishes performing the tune “The Promised Land.” He grabs it and holds it to the cameras, showing the crowd that it reads “boyfriend will propose to me if he can have your harmonica,” and then Bruce starts calling the guy over.

Bruce hands over the harmonica to the smiling boyfriend and, after he secures the goods, he pulls his girlfriend over for a kiss, with the big smiles on their faces suggesting he fulfilled his end of the bargain.

As for Bruce, after the camera panned in on the kiss, he quickly broke into his next song, which, according to setlist.fm, was "Hungry Heart."

Bruce has one more show at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, which will be the final night of his European tour. The new U.S. leg of the tour kicks off Aug. 15 in Pittsburgh. A complete list of dates can be found at brucepsringsteen.net.

