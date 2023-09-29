Bruce Springsteen drops “Addicted To Romance” from new 'She Came To Me' ﻿movie

Manny Carabel/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

While Bruce Springsteen fans will have to wait until 2024 to see him live again, they at least have some new music to tide them over.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just released the new song "Addicted to Romance," which will be featured in the movie She Came To Me starring Peter DinklageMarisa Tomei and Anne Hathaway.

When Springsteen's participation was first announced back in February, the film's director, Rebecca Miller, told Variety she "had a secret wish" that The Boss would write a song for the movie. "I was reluctant to ask because I felt it was so unlikely, and frankly I was a bit shy," she shared, but she finally got up the nerve.

Springsteen and his wife, Patti Scialfa, watched the movie and loved it, so he wrote the song. Miller noted, "He says he was inspired by the film, which is a great honor for me."

She Came To Me hits theaters October 6.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!