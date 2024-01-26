Bruce Springsteen to perform at Jon Bon Jovi’s MusiCares Person of the Year gala

Bruce Springsteen is set to celebrate fellow New Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi, who'll be honored as the Recording Academy's 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year.

The Boss, who was the 2013 MusiCares Person of the Year, is just one of the artists confirmed to perform at the upcoming gala. The lineup also includes Melissa Etheridge, Goo Goo Dolls, Måneskin's Damiano David, Brandy Clark, Jelly Roll, Marcus King, The War and Treaty and Lainey Wilson. Gayle King and Kylie Minogue are also on board as presenters.

“I’m looking forward to seeing these talented musicians take the stage for the MusiCares gala,” Jon shares. “I’m honored they are able to be with us for such a wonderful night.”

Bon Jovi is also confirmed to perform; there's still no official confirmation of reports that the band's former guitarist Richie Sambora will be part of the lineup.

The 33rd annual MusiCares Person of the Year gala, hosted by Jim Gaffigan, will take place February 2, two days before the Grammy Awards.

