Bruce Springsteen releases ‘Sunday Love’ from 'Tracks II' album 'Twilight Hours'

Bruce Springsteen has shared another preview from his upcoming box set, Tracks II: The Lost Albums.

The latest is the tune "Sunday Love," which appears on the lost album Twilight Hours, described as "an ode to the great American pop music tradition."

The album was written at the same time as 2019's Western Stars, with Bruce describing the tracks on the album as "romantic, lost-in-the-city songs."

"At one time it was either a double record [with Western Stars] or they were part of the same record," Springsteen shares. "I love Burt Bacharach and I love those kinds of songs and those kinds of songwriters. I took a swing at it because the chordal structures and everything are much more complicated, which was fun for me to pull off. All this stuff could have come right off of those ['60s] albums."

"Sunday Love," which features E Street Band's Max Weinberg, Patti Scialfa and Soozie Tyrell, is available now via digital outlets.

Tracks II: The Lost Albums is due out June 27 and is available for preorder. It features seven previously unheard Springsteen records, featuring 83 songs, all of which were originally recorded between 1983 and 2018. Of those songs, 82 have never been released before and 74 have never been heard before.

Springsteen and the E Street Band are currently on the Land of Hope and Dreams tour in Europe. The tour hits Prague on Sunday. A complete list of dates can be found at BruceSpringsteen.net.

