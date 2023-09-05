Bruce Springsteen wraps New Jersey stand with set additions and surprises

Bruce Springsteen has been getting a lot of flack for not changing up his set lists during his current tour with the E Street Band, but he still drops in some surprises for fans, and that certainly was the case for the final night of his three-night stand at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

According to setlist.fm, the Sunday, September 3, show featured the tour debut of The River track "Two Hearts," the first time he performed the song with the E Street Band since 2017. Other set list additions included "Something In The Night," "Spirit in the Night" and "Atlantic City." "Spirit in the Night" was also performed during the MetLife show on September 1, marking the tour debut of the track.

The encore also had The Boss veering from the normal show, with the inclusion of “Jungleland” and “Detroit Medley,” ending the night with “Jersey Girl” instead of the usual “I’ll See You In My Dreams.”

Next up, Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band bring their tour to Syracuse, New York, on September 7. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

