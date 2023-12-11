Bruce Springsteen, Robbie Robertson earn Golden Globe nominations

CBS/Dick Clark Productions

By Jill Lances

Bruce Springsteen and the late Robbie Robertson are among the artists earning nominations for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards.

Springsteen is nominated in the Best Original Song category for his tune "Addicted to Romance," which he wrote for the movie She Came to Me, starring Peter Dinklage and Marisa Tomei.

Lenny Kravitz is also nominated for his Rustin song "Road to Freedom, as are three tunes from BarbieBillie Eilish's "What Was I Made For," "I'm Just Ken" and "Dance the Night," and The Super Mario Bros song "Peaches."

Robertson is nominated for Best Original Score for his work on Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, where he'll compete against the scores for OppenheimerPoor ThingsThe Boy and the HeronThe Zone of Interest and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards will air live from the Beverly Hilton on CBS and stream on Paramount+ Sunday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

