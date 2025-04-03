Bruce Springsteen to release 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums' in June

It's official – Bruce Springsteen is releasing his long awaited follow-up to 1998's box set Tracks.

The Boss just announced that Tracks II: The Lost Albums, featuring seven previously unheard Springsteen records, will be released June 27. The set will feature 83 songs, all of which were originally recorded between 1983 and 2018. Of those songs, 82 have never been released before and 74 have never been heard before.

"I often read about myself in the '90s as having some sort of 'lost' period or something. Not really, really I was working the whole time," Springsteen said in a video announcing the project. "During the pandemic, what I did for that period of time, I finished everything I had in my vault. So this is Tracks II. The Lost Albums are records that were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed, and not released."

And Springsteen is giving fans their first preview of the set with the release of "Rain in the River," from the lost album Perfect World. It is available now via digital outlets. He also plans to release new singles and content each week at lostalbums.net.

Tracks II: The Lost Albums will be released digitally, and as limited-edition 9-LP and 7-CD sets. The physical copies come with packaging for each previously unreleased record, along with a 100-page hardcover book with rare archival photos, liner notes, a personal introduction from Springsteen and more.

In addition, Springsteen will release Lost and Found: Selections from The Lost Albums, featuring 20 songs from the collection, as a single CD and 2-LP set.

Tracks II: The Lost Albums is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.