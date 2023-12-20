Bruce Springsteen, Nirvana among the Most Influential People Over 125 Years

A company called Marquis Who's Who, founded in 1898, publishes annual lists of the most important people in every major field — from politics to religion to entertainment. This year, in honor of its 125th anniversary, Marquis has come out with a list of the Most Influential People Over 125 Years, with artists like Bruce Springsteen and Nirvana making the cut.

The list is broken down by decade, with The Boss getting recognized in the 1980s, the decade he released such albums as The River, Nebraska, Tunnel of Love and, of course, his mega hit Born in the U.S.A. Other influential artists of the '80s include Tina Turner, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and Dolly Parton.

Nirvana is recognized in the 1990s, the height of the grunge era, when they released their breakthrough album, Nevermind, as well as the follow-up, In Utero.

Other musicians earning a Most Influential honor include Elvis Presley in the 1950s, Aretha Franklin and Sonny & Cher in the 1960s, and Stevie Wonder in the 1970s. More recently, the 2020 list includes such artists as Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Billie Eilish and Rihanna.

