Bruce Springsteen returns to the chart thanks to Zach Bryan, makes Hot Country Songs chart debut

By Jill Lances
Bruce Springsteen is back on the charts, thanks to country star Zach Bryan.

Billboard reports that the pair's collaboration, "Sandpaper," debuts at #26 on the Hot Country Songs chart, marking The Boss' first appearance on the country chart. The tune also debuts at #71 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, which is Springsteen's first time on the singles chart since February 2009, when "Working on a Dream" debuted at #95.

Springsteen first hit the Hot 100 in 1975 with “Born To Run,” which peaked at #23. He's gone on to have 12 top-10 singles, including his highest-charting tune, “Dancing in the Dark,” which went to #2 in 1984.

"Sandpaper," from Bryan's new album The Great American Bar Scene, has similarities to Springsteen's Born in the U.S.A. classic "I'm On Fire," a #6 hit for The Boss. The pair first performed the tune together in concert back in March when Springsteen flew from San Diego to join Bryan onstage at his concert at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

