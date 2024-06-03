Bruce Springsteen reschedules postponed European shows

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band have rescheduled two of the three shows in Europe they were recently forced to postpone.

The Boss postponed shows in Marseille, Prague and Milan due to "vocal issues and under doctor's direction" — and unfortunately fans in at least Marseille and Prague are going to have to wait until next year to see him.

The Marseille show is now scheduled to happen on May 31, 2025, while the Prague show has been rescheduled for June 15, 2025. Details on the rescheduled Milan show have not yet been released.

Original tickets for the postponed shows will be valid for the new dates. Refunds will be available for those who can’t make the new shows, although there are cutoff dates to request a refund.

Springsteen & The E Street Band are set to resume their European tour on June 12 in Madrid. The tour returns to North America on Aug. 15 in Pittsburgh. A complete list of dates can be found at brucepsringsteen.net.

This is the second time Bruce has announced a major postponement of the tour. He previously postponed concerts in 2023 in order to recover from peptic ulcer disease, which he said made him unable to sing for two to three months.

