Bruce Springsteen makes surprise appearance at Stand Up for Heroes, duets with John Mellencamp

Bruce Springsteen wasn't supposed to attend the annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit for the Bob Woodruff Foundation — held November 6 in New York City — but he showed up anyway.

Bruce was originally scheduled to be on the road during the annual event, which raises money for veterans' causes. But since he postponed those concerts due to a diagnosis of peptic ulcer disease, he was able to make it to the show, along with John Mellencamp, Josh Groban, Jon Stewart, Tracy Morgan and Tom Hanks.

Bruce performed solo songs and duetted with Mellencamp; the two sang "Wasted Days" from Mellencamp's 2022 album Strictly a One-Eyed Jack. According to the Asbury Park Press, Bruce also sang "The Power of Prayer" from 2020's Letter to You, Born In the U.S.A. cuts "Working on the Highway" and "Dancing In the Dark," and debuted his recent release "Addicted to Romance" from the movie She Came to Me.

The Boss also continued his tradition of telling dirty jokes in between his songs.

Mellencamp, who introduced Springsteen as the "big brother" who he's "looked up to ... my whole life," also performed his hits "Jack & Diane" and "Small Town."

