Bruce Springsteen guests on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Photograph by John Johnson/HBO

By Jill Lances

[SPOILER ALERT] Bruce Springsteen made a guest appearance on TV this weekend, turning up on the penultimate episode of the Larry David comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm.

In the Sunday, March 31, episode, titled “Ken/Kendra,” Larry dines with The Boss at Jeff Garlin’s home, where they debate about the ratings of restaurants, and Bruce admits that he’d eat at a B-rated restaurant, much to the group’s surprise.
In another part of the conversation, Springsteen reveals that he avoids calls from EaglesDon Henley because he once ignored a demo of a band that Henley gave him.
The meal ends with Bruce grabbing for a glass of water that Larry insists is his, prompting Bruce to drink from the one next to it. The next day, Larry wakes up with COVID and finds out that Springsteen has it as well, leading to the assumption that Larry gave it to The Boss. The illness forces Bruce to cancel the final show of his fictional sold-out Farewell tour, and the whole thing results in Springsteen fans getting angry at David and attacking his car as he leaves Springsteen’s home.

Bruce is currently on tour with the E Street Band, although there's no indiction that it is his farewell trek. He'll next play two nights at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on April 4 and 5. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

The final episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm airs Sunday, April 7. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

