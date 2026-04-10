Bruce Springsteen releases live performance videos of ‘Streets of Minneapolis’ and ‘Purple Rain’

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band perform during Land of Hope & Dreams American Tour at Target Center on March 31, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have released two live performance videos shot during their current Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour.

The videos are for performances of "Streets of Minneapolis" and Prince's "Purple Rain," both filmed during opening night of the tour at Minneapolis' Target Center.

The “Streets of Minneapolis” performance marked the first time Springsteen performed the protest song backed by The E Street Band. He released the tune in late January, noting it was written in response to what was happening in Minnesota, including the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

The Prince cover, performed in the late singer’s home state, was the first time Springsteen's performed it live in over a decade. He dedicated the song to “the maestro.”

Springsteen and The E Street Band wrapped a two-night stand at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles Thursday, which included the tour debut of The River track "Two Hearts."

The Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour hits San Francisco on Monday. A complete list of dates can be found at BruceSpringsteen.net.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.