Bruce Springsteen releases live 'Open All Night' from 'Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition'

Bruce Springsteen has released another track from his upcoming box set, Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition, dropping Oct. 17.

The latest is a live version of "Open All Night," recorded inside an empty Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey. The song is part of Springsteen's first-ever performance of Nebraska in its entirety. A film of the performance, directed by longtime collaborator Thom Zimny, will be featured on the Blu-ray included in the box set.

"The one thing that we didn't do on the Nebraska album was we didn't play it live, so my first thought when we were talking about celebrating the record was there's got to be a performance, singing these songs from top to bottom," The Boss shares.

On Instagram he adds, "I knew that the way to do it was no audience and no speaking … You just present the record, play it through, then you're done."

Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition will feature a 2025 remaster of the album, as well as lots of previously unreleased material, including the long-rumored "Electric Nebraska." There are also solo outtakes, including additional songs from Springsteen's original Nebraska home recordings that didn't make the album, as well as recordings from a 1982 solo studio session.

Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition is available for preorder now.

