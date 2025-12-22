Bruce Springsteen releases first-ever live performance of 'Nebraska'

When Bruce Springsteen released the box set Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition in October, it included a present-day recording of The Boss performing his album Nebraska in its entirety at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey. Now, the rocker is giving fans who didn't buy the box set a chance to experience it.

Springsteen has now made the performance available to rent or own via digital outlets.

Bruce has performed songs from Nebraska live over the years, but he never toured behind the album. This concert marks the first time he performed the record from start to finish.

Springsteen's longtime collaborator Thom Zimny, directed the concert, which was shot in black and white without an audience. Springsteen is backed by only two musicians: Larry Campbell and Charlie Giordano.

According to the description posted to Instagram, the performance offers "fresh insight through the subtleties of his live performance, while remaining true to the spirit of the original recordings." The performance is offered without narration or commentary, so, as Bruce notes, "Only the voices of the characters are heard."

In addition to the concert, Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition includes a remastered version of the original album, along with previously unreleased material such as the long-rumored "Electric Nebraska." It also features solo outtakes, including additional songs from Springsteen's original Nebraska home recordings that didn't make the album, as well as recordings from a 1982 solo studio session.

