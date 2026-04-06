Bruce Springsteen to release 2024 Asbury Park concert on CD

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are set to release their historic 2024 Sea.Hear.Now festival performance in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on CD.

Live From Asbury Park 2024 is already being released as a five-LP set on Record Store Day, April 18, but it will now also be released as a three-CD set on May 29.

Recorded during Springsteen and the band’s September 2024 Jersey Shore homecoming, the release features more than three hours of music. It includes performances of classic Springsteen tunes like “Born to Run,” “Thunder Road,” “Dancing in the Dark,” “Hungry Heart” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out.”

There are also performances of early Springsteen tracks like “Blinded by the Light,” “Does This Bus Stop at 82nd Street?,” “The E Street Shuffle” and “Meeting Across the River."

Live From Asbury Park 2024 is available for preorder now.

Springsteen and The E Street Band are currently on their Land of Hope and Dreams American tour. The trek hits Inglewood, California, on Tuesday and Thursday. A complete list of dates can be found at BruceSpringsteen.net.

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