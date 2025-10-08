Bruce Springsteen pushes back release of 'Nebraska ’82: Expanded Edition'

Bruce Springsteen has pushed back the release date for his upcoming box set, Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition, dedicated to his 1982 solo album.

Originally scheduled for Oct. 17, Springsteen revealed on Instagram that the set will now come out one week later, on Oct. 24, "due to delays in production."

Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition will feature previously unreleased material, including the long-rumored "Electric Nebraska." There are also solo outtakes, including additional songs from Springsteen's original Nebraska home recordings that didn't make the album, as well as recordings from a 1982 solo studio session.

The set also features a 2025 remaster of the album and a present-day recording of Springsteen performing Nebraska in its entirety at New Jersey's Count Basie Theatre, with the performance also included on Blu-ray.

Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition will be released in four-LP plus Blu-ray and four-CD plus Blu-ray configurations. It is available for preorder now.

The new release date means the set will come out on the same day as the movie Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, which focuses on the making of Nebraska. It stars Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen and Jeremy Strong as his manager, Jon Landau.

