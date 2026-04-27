Bruce Springsteen offers 'prayer of thanks' that no one was hurt at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Bruce Springsteen performs with the E Street Band during their Land of Hope and Dreams tour at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Monday, April 13, 2026. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

While Bruce Springsteen has been very vocal about his opposition to President Donald Trump and his administration, especially on his current Land of Hope and Dreams American tour, he told fans at his concert Sunday in Austin, Texas, that he does not wish him any harm.

Fan-shot video posted to social media reveals that during the show, Springsteen spoke out against the incident at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, D.C., Saturday night.

“We begin tonight with a prayer for our men and women in service overseas, we pray for their safe return,” Springsteen told the crowd. “We also send out a prayer of thanks that our president, nor anyone in the administration, nor anyone attending, was injured at last night’s incident at the press correspondents’ dinner.”

“We can disagree. We can be critical of those in power, and we can peacefully fight for our beliefs,” he said. “But there is no place in any way, shape, or form for political violence of any kind in our beloved United States.”

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band next bring their Land of Hope and Dreams American tour to Chicago on Wednesday. The tour runs through May 27 in Washington, D.C. A complete list of dates can be found at BruceSpringsteen.net.

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