Bruce Springsteen makes surprise appearance at Zach Bryan’s New Jersey stadium show

Bruce Springsteen popped up onstage at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday as a special guest of the night's headliner, Zach Bryan.

The Boss made a surprise appearance on the final night of Bryan's three-night MetLife stand, joining the country star and Kings of Leon's Caleb Followill, whose band opened the show, for a performance of Springsteen's classic "Atlantic City."

Fan-shot footage posted to social media shows Zach introducing Springsteen as "one of the greatest men to ever exist." The trio then traded off verses of the song, which appeared on Springsteen's 1982 album Nebraska.

This isn’t the first time Bryan and Springsteen have teamed up to perform "Atlantic City." In August 2024, The Boss was a special guest at Bryan’s show at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field.

According to setlist.fm, Springsteen returned to the stage at the end of the show to perform Bryan's track "Revival," a song the pair performed together during Bryan's concert at Brooklyn's Barclays Center in March 2024.

