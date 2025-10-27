Bruce Springsteen makes surprise appearance at The Stone Pony

Bruce Springsteen performs at The Ocean Ave Stomp at The Stone Pony on September 14, 2024 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

After spending months promoting his biopic, Bruce Springsteen returned to the stage Sunday night to join his E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt for a bash at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

The Boss made a surprise appearance at Stevie's Party and the Pony, a benefit for Van Zandt's TeachRock, a free educational initiative, which brings "sound, stories, and science of music" to kindergarten through 12th grade classrooms.

According to setlist.fm, Bruce joined Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul for three songs: a cover of the Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes track "I Don't Wanna Go Home," a cover of Eddie Floyd's "Raise Your Hand" and Bruce's classic "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out."

The performance also featured other members of the E Street Band, including saxophonist Jake Clemons, Curtis King Jr. and more.

The Stone Pony shared video on Instagram of Bruce onstage with Stevie, captioning the clip, "Happy birthday Stevie & Maureen," the latter being Stevie's wife. "Thanks for the visit, @springsteen — and for helping the Van Zandts create @teachrockorg, keeping music and arts in schools nationwide."

In other Bruce news, the rocker's biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, starring Jeremy Allen White as The Boss, opened in theaters this weekend. It debuted in fourth place at the box office, bringing in $9.1 million.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.