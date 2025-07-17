Bruce Springsteen lands his highest-grossing tour of his career

Bruce Springsteen continues to bring in the big bucks on tour.

Billboard reports that The Boss' recent trek with the E Street Band, which kicked off in 2023 and wrapped on July 3 in Italy, was the biggest moneymaker of his career.

The tour, which consisted of 129 shows, brought in $729.7 million, with 4.9 million tickets sold. Those numbers handily surpass Springsteen's previous highest-grossing tour, the 2012-13 Wrecking Ball World Tour, which brought in $347 million. It also sold more tickets than any previous Springsteen tour, also surpassing the Wrecking Ball World Tour, which sold 3.6 million tickets.

One reason for the increase in numbers is likely do to higher ticket prices. Billboard notes that for this tour, prices were 29% higher than they were for his The River Tour in 2016 and 2017. That tour brought in $200 million, as did The Rising Tour in 2002 and 2003, and The Magic Tour in 2007 and 2008.

