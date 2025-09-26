Bruce Springsteen, Jeremy Allen White to appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' in Brooklyn

Bruce Springsteen (L) and Jeremy Allen White attend 2025 Telluride Film Festival on August 29, 2025 in Telluride, Colorado. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)

Bruce Springsteen is set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when the ABC host brings his late night show to Brooklyn from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3.

The Boss is confirmed as a guest for the special week in New York, as is The Bear's Jeremy Allen White, who plays Springsteen in the upcoming movie Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, opening Oct. 24.

This is Jimmy Kimmel's seventh time bringing the show to Brooklyn. Springsteen previously appeared on one of Kimmel’s Brooklyn shows back in 2019.

All Brooklyn episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live! will tape in front of a live studio audience from the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Howard Gilman Opera House.

Other guests during Brooklyn week include Emily Blunt, Stephen Colbert, Tom Hanks, Josh Johnson, Spike Lee, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Kumail Nanjiani and Ryan Reynolds, along with musical guests Geese, Living Colour, Public Enemy and Reneé Rapp.

In other Springsteen talk show news ... Actor Jeremy Strong, who plays Bruce's manager Jon Landau in Deliver Me From Nowhere, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday, where he revealed that he was a big Springsteen fan and even had Springsteen's "If I Should Fall Behind," from 1992's Lucky Town, played at his wedding.

As for appearing in the movie, about Springsteen's making of 1982's Nebraska, Strong shared, "Nebraska is an album I've always loved, so to give back even a modicum of something to give back to someone who has given so much to all of us was a real privilege."

