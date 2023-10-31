Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announce 2024 European tour dates

Bruce Springsteen is heading overseas again next year.

The rocker just announced a new set of European dates with the E Street Band, which will see them playing in Wales, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Sweden, London and more.

The trek kicks off May 5 in Cardiff, Wales, and features four dates across Ireland, including a May 19 concert at Croke Park in Dublin. The tour also includes multiple night stands in Milan, Madrid, and Stockholm, with the tour wrapping July 25 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Ticket onsales begin Friday, November 3, and vary depending on the tour date.

The European tour will follow the 2024 North American leg, which consists of shows Springsteen had to reschedule after postponing his 2023 tour to recover from peptic ulcer disease. The tour is set to kick off March 19, in Phoenix, Arizona. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

