Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band to headline New Jersey's Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band got their start in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and now, they are returning to headline the city’s annual beachside music festival, Sea.Hear.Now.

The festival is set to go down September 14-15, with The Boss headlining closing night.

Noah Kahan will headline opening night, with The Black Crowes, Trey Anastasio Band, Kool & The Gang, Norah Jones, 311, The Hives, The Revivalists and more also on the bill.

Fellow New Jersey natives The Gaslight Anthem are also set to perform ahead of Springsteen on Sunday, which sets up the possibility for an onstage collaboration. The two artists have performed together in the past, and Springsteen has appeared on the Gaslight song "History Books," the title track from their most recent album.

A presale for tickets begins Thursday, March 7, at 10 a.m. ET, with tickets going on sale to the general public one hour later at 11 a.m. ET. More information on tickets and the complete lineup can be found at seahearnowfestival.com.

