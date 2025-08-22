Bruce Springsteen drops outtake 'Lonely Night in the Park' for 'Born to Run' 50th anniversary

Bruce Springsteen's third studio album, Born to Run, is celebrating its 50th anniversary on Monday and to mark the occasion The Boss has released a song that didn't make it on the album.

The New Jersey rocker has just released "Lonely Night in the Park" to digital services for the first time. The track was recorded during the Born to Run sessions at the Record Plant in New York, and was considered for the album, but ultimately was left off.

According to a post on Instagram, the song, which has spent "five decades in the vault," can now be enjoyed "in full studio quality as it has never been heard before."

Released Aug. 25, 1975, Born to Run became a breakthrough hit for Springsteen, propelling him to mainstream success. The album peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200, certified seven-times Platinum by the RIAA.

