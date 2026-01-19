Bruce Springsteen dedicates ‘The Promised Land’ to Renee Good at surprise Light of Day concert appearance

Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance Saturday at the Light of Day Winterfest concert in Red Bank, New Jersey. There, he dedicated his song "The Promised Land" to Renee Good, the Minneapolis woman killed by an ICE agent in Minnesota.

In fan-shot video of Springsteen’s performance, Bruce tells the audience that the “ideals and the values” of the U.S. are "being tested as it has never been in modern times” and that they have “never been as endangered as they are right now.”

“If you believe in democracy, in liberty, if you believe that truth still matters, and that it’s worth speaking out, and it’s worth fighting for, if you believe in the power of the law and that no one stands above it, if you stand against heavily armed masked federal troops invading an American city, and using Gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens, if you believe you don’t deserve to be murdered for exercising your American right to protest, then send a message to this President,” he told the crowd. “And as the Mayor of that city has said, ICE should get the f*** out of Minneapolis.”

Before breaking into the song, he added, “So this one is for you, and the memory of the mother of three and American citizen Renee Good.”

Springsteen was Joe Grushecky & the Houserockers' special guest at the Light of Day Winterfest show. According to setlist.fm, The Boss also performed "Darkness on the Edge of Town," "Atlantic City," "Light of Day," "Thunder Road" and more.

The concert was one of several Light of Day shows that took place over the weekend. The shows helped raise money toward the fight against Parkinson’s disease and other related neurodegenerative diseases.

