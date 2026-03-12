Bruce Springsteen covers ‘A Rainy Night in Soho’ for upcoming Shane MacGowan tribute album

Bruce Springsteen has released a cover of The Pogues’ “A Rainy Night in Soho,” the first track off an upcoming tribute album to the band’s late singer Shane MacGowan.

20th Century Paddy - The Songs of Shane MacGowan is set to drop Nov. 13. In addition to Springsteen, the album features contributions from Dropkick Murphys, The Pogues, David Gray, Glen Hansard, Hozier and Jessie Buckley, Johnny Depp and Imelda May, Kate Moss, Primal Scream, Tom Waits, The Jesus and Mary Chain, and more.

"Shane was all naked bottomless humanity. Threatening to force us to ask ourselves if we were living deeply, authentically,” says Springsteen. “He was raw, hilarious, no apologies and profound. His soul was filled with the transgressive and ecstatic properties of the saints.”

Springsteen's cover of "A Rainy Night in Soho" is available now via digital outlets.

A portion of the artist royalties from the album will benefit Dublin Simon Community and their mission to provide lifesaving housing and healthcare for those experiencing homelessness.

20th Century Paddy - The Songs of Shane MacGowan will be released as a two-CD or three-LP set, as well as a three-LP, two-CD Deluxe Bookpack that comes with a book filled with memorabilia and liner notes. All formats are available for preorder now.

MacGowan passed away Nov. 30, 2023 at the age of 65.

