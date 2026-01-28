Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music looking for volunteer docents

The Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music is looking for volunteers.

The center, located on the campus of Monmouth University in Long Branch, New Jersey, is accepting applications for their first-ever docent program.

According to the announcement, docents will "play a vital role in shaping the visitor experience at the new Center, which is dedicated to preserving, interpreting, and celebrating American music and its cultural impact."

Responsibilities of the volunteer position include leading guided tours and "serving as knowledgeable ambassadors for the Center’s exhibitions, programs, and mission." Those chosen will go through an in-person training ahead of the center’s opening in the spring.

"This docent program is an opportunity for passionate, curious, and engaged individuals to help bring American music history to life for our visitors," said Melissa Ziobro, director of curatorial affairs. "These volunteer docents will be essential to fostering meaningful, memorable experiences for audiences of all ages."

More info can be found at SpringsteenCenter.org.

The Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music was previously known as the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music. In addition to hosting exhibitions, lectures, concerts and more, it houses and preserves materials related to Springsteen’s life and career.

