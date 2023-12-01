Bruce Dickinson drops first single from new solo album, 'The Mandrake Project'

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson is giving fans a first taste of his upcoming solo album, The Mandrake Project, which drops March 1.

The rocker has just released the album’s first single, “Afterglow of Ragnarok,” along with a brand new video, which premiered at the launch of CCXP23, Brazil’s Comic-Con, in São Paulo.

Dickinson describes the track as “a heavy song and there’s a great big riff driving it," but he notes, "There’s also a real melody in the chorus that displays the light and shade that the rest of the album brings.”’

Fans are getting more than just music with The Mandrake Project. There will also be a new comic series created by Dickinson, written by Tony Lee and illustrated by Staz Johnson.

The comic, which will be released by Z2 Comics, is described as “a dark, adult story of power, abuse and a struggle for identity, set against the backdrop of scientific and occult genius.” It will be released as 12 episodes, which will be turned into three graphic novels, with the first edition coming to stores January 17.

The Mandrake Project, Dickinson's first solo album since 2005's Tyranny Of Souls, is available for preorder now. Plus, a seven-inch vinyl of "Afterglow of Ragnarok" is now available; it comes with an eight-page prequel of the comic.

Here is the track list for The Mandrake Project:

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok"

"Many Doors To Hell"

"Rain On The Graves"

"Resurrection Men"

"Fingers In The Wounds"

"Eternity Has Failed"

"Mistress Of Mercy"

"Face In The Mirror"

"Shadow Of The Gods"

"Sonata (Immortal Beloved)"

