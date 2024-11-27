A brother with Bu(rr)tterfly Wings? Billy Corgan raises possibility he's related to Bill Burr

If you've ever thought that Billy Corgan looks a lot like comedian Bill Burr, well, you're not alone. According to The Smashing Pumpkins frontman, though, there may be a real, biological reason for that.

As Corgan shares on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, his stepmother once raised the possibility that Burr could be one of his stepsiblings.

"She goes, 'I think [Burr] might be one of your father's illegitimate children,'" Corgan recalls. "'Bill Burr might be one of the children that your father sired in his days being a traveling musician.'"

Corgan adds that, as much as Burr might look like him, he thinks Burr looks even more like his father. What's more, Corgan says that his father once told him he had a half brother who was named Bill around the same age as him. Corgan is 57, while Burr is 56.

"This is all totally true, I swear to God, bottom of my heart, cross my heart, hope to die," Corgan says.

As compelling as all this might be, though, Corgan is skeptical he and Burr really share a father.

"It's my belief at this point, 'cause I've sat on this story for 10 years, that I don't think Bill Burr and I are related," Corgan says. "I think it's just one of those things."

Burr, meanwhile, hasn't made any comments responding to Corgan, though he did share a link to the podcast on his Instagram Story.

