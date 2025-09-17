Brian Wilson’s 'Live at the Roxy Theatre' to be reissued for 25th anniversary

The first-ever live solo album put out by the late Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson is set to be reissued in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

Brian Wilson: Live at the Roxy Theatre, which captures recordings from two nights at the West Hollywood venue back in April 2000, will be reissued on Nov. 7 digitally and as a three-LP or two-CD set.

In addition to the original live recordings, the new release will feature newly unearthed performances and tour recordings, some of which have never been released before. It also includes Wilson’s own reflections on making the album.

The set features performances of Beach Boys classics like "California Girls," "God Only Knows" and more, as well as Wilson originals like "The First Time" and "This Isn’t Love," and cover tunes. Bonus tracks include performances of Beach Boys songs like "Wouldn’t It Be Nice" and "Barbara Ann," as well as Wilson solo tunes "Soul Searchin'" and "Southern California."

The set also features new liner notes by writer and longtime Wilson collaborator David Leaf.

Originally released in 2000, Live at the Roxy Theatre captured Wilson's return to the Sunset Strip for the first time in 30 years. He performed songs from his legendary catalog, backed by a 10-piece band.

Brian Wilson: Live at the Roxy Theatre is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.