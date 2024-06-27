Brian May & Billy F Gibbons guest on Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour’s new album, 'Friendlytown'

By Jill Lances

Queen's Brian May and ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons lend their musical talents to Friendlytown, the new album from Booker T and the MG's guitarist Steve Cropper and his band The Midnight Hour.

May sings and plays guitar on the first single released from the record, "Too Much Stress," which also features Gibbons on guitar.

Cropper notes, “It was heaven playing with those two.”

The album, the follow-up to Cropper & The Midnight Hour's 2021 Grammy-nominated album, Fire It Up, also features a guest appearance by guitarist Tim Montana.

“If your booty is not shaking in the first two bars of this album you’re already dead in a chair,” Cropper shares. “I feel so good about this batch of songs. They’re packed with radio hooks, and we have Billy Gibbons, Brian May, and Tim Montana playing on the album—it’s like guitar heaven.”

Friendlytown, due out Aug. 23, is available for preorder now.

