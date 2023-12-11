Bret Michaels teams with Chris Janson for new 'CMT Crossroads'

Courtesy of CMT

By Jill Lances & Jeremy Chua

Poison frontman Bret Michaels is set to team with country star Chris Janson for a new episode of CMT Crossroads.

CMT Crossroads: Bret Michaels & Chris Janson will feature the pair collaborating on each other's songs, including Poison's "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," "Talk Dirty To Me" and "Your Mama Don't Dance," and Chris' "Fix a Drink," "Good Vibes" and "Buy Me A Boat."

"CMT Crossroads with my friend Chris Janson was a bucket list and nothing but a good time," Michaels shares. "We brought nothing but hits and an absolute game-changer of fun, big energy and what may be the biggest, rowdiest & most good-time lovin' fans."

Janson adds, "This Crossroads is pure rock and roll. What a blast to do this with a hero and friend, Bret Michaels. Two good buddies, having nothing but a good time, literally. Tune in, and turn it up!"

CMT Crossroads: Bret Michaels & Chris Janson airs Wednesday, December 20, at 9 p.m. ET on CMT.

For more information, visit cmt.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

